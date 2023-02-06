Patriarch of Romania: Message of solidarity and compassion after the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Following the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday morning, the Patriarch of Romania has sent a message of compassion and solidarity to Patriarch John X of Antioch and All the East.

We reproduce the full text:

Bucharest, 6 February 2023

His Beatitude JOHN X,

Patriarch of Antioch and All the East,

Your Beatitude,

With deep sorrow, we learned about the strong earthquake that occurred on 6 February 2023, in Turkey and Syria, with over 1,000 dead and over 2,000 injured reported so far.

In these moments of hard trial, we raise our prayers to the Most Merciful God for the repose of the souls of the deceased and the speedy healing of those injured, as well as for the help of all those who were affected by the earthquake.

We express our compassion and solidarity with all those suffering and we pray that God may protect the whole world from earthquakes and other calamities.

With high esteem and brotherly love in Christ the Lord,

† DANIEL

Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church

