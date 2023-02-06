Greece sends rescue teams to Turkey – Statements of the Greek PM, Foreign Ministry and President Sakellaropoulou

A team of 21 firefighters with two rescue dogs and a special rescue vehicle is departing in the next few hours as an aid mission to Turkey, which has been hit by a very strong earthquake.

At Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s orders, Greece immediately responded to Turkey’s request to send aid to deal with the devastating consequences of the 7.8 Richter earthquake that stroke in the early hours of Monday in Southeast Türkiye and Syria.

The team will be accompanied by a Fire Brigade officer-engineer, five doctors and rescuers from EKAB as well as the professor and president of the Earthquake Planning and Protection Organisation of Greece, Efthymios Lekkas.

The mission will depart with a C-130 military aircraft from Elefsina airport.

“Deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake disaster in Türkiye and Syria,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis posted on Twitter on Monday.

Greek PM: Greece is mobilizing its resources and will assist immediately Türkiye and Syria

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims and our thoughts are with all the people affected.

“Greece is mobilizing its resources and will assist immediately,” he added.

President Sakellaropoulou: We stand in solidarity with the people in Turkey and Syria

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Monday said that she was shocked by the images of destruction caused by the strong earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria and expressed her deepest condolences, as well as those of the Greek people, to the families of the victims.

“We stand in solidarity, we support the work of the rescue teams and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” she added.

Greek FM: Greece has mobilized its resources and is ready to provide assistance to Turkey and Syria

“Profoundly saddened by the loss of life and damage following the devastating earthquake that hit Türkiye and Syria,” the foreign ministry posted on Twitter.

“Our thoughts are with the victims’ families, the injured and the rescue crews fighting to save lives. Greece has mobilized its resources and is ready to provide assistance,” it added.

Orthodox Times