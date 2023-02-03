IN MEMORIAM METROPOLITA ZIZIOULAS

It is with great sadness that the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity has learned of the death of His Eminence Metropolitan Geron Ioannis Zizioulas of Pergamon on 2 February 2023, at the age of 92.

Metropolitan Ioannis was Co-Chairman of the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Orthodox Church from 2005 to 2016. He was also a member of the Central Committee of the Faith and Order Commission of the World Council of Churches and Co-Chairman of the Official Dialogue between the Orthodox Church and the Anglican Communion.

As President of the Synodal Commission of the Ecumenical Patriarchate for relations with the Catholic Church, Metropolitan Ioannis led the Delegation of the Ecumenical Patriarchate visiting Rome for the Solennity of Saints Peter and Paul on several occasions. In addition, on June 8, 2015 he was invited by Pope Francis to present the Encyclical Laudato si’.

Requiescat in pace.

Photo: Pope Francis and Metropolitan Zizioulas at one of their last meetings for the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul © Servizio Fotografico | Vatican Media

https://panorthodoxsynod.blogspot.com/2023/02/in-memoriam-metropolita-zizioulas.html?fbclid=IwAR1ANgsdxMLMXXb_p6gEsinpmCdmPdHuQ9n3OrUlRJYpcoizDY7PRMGXBQ0