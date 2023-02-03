Georgian-Armenian Iru Khechanovi to represent Georgia at Eurovision Song Contest 2023

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Iru Khechanovi will represent Georgia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 after her selection by The Voice Georgia, the European Broadcasting Union announced.

On 23 August 2022, Georgian broadcaster 1TV officially opened their application process for the fifth season of The Voice Georgia, the Georgian version of the global phenomenon Voice franchise created by John de Mol. At the same time, the broadcaster announced that The Voice would be used as Georgia’s selection process for their nation’s participant for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool.

22-year-old Iru Khechanovi is of Armenian descent. She’s no stranger to a Eurovision stage, having won Junior Eurovision with the group Candy in 2011 in Yerevan, Armenia.

Armenia will be represented by Brunette at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place May 9 -13.

