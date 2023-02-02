Lavrov says CSTO mission on Armenia-Azerbaijan border can be deployed in one or two days

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The proposal to deploy a mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan is standing, it can be deployed if Yerevan is interested, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a Thursday interview with TV news anchor Dmitry Kiselyov.

“The fact that the CSTO prepared a plan to deploy a peacekeeping operation [on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan] in this difficult situation was, I believe, a very important achievement. That proposal is still on the table. And if our Armenian allies, friends are still interested in it, this mission can be deployed within literally one or two days,” Lavrov said.

He stressed that the plan was prepared quite a long time ago, although the Armenian side did not rush it. “As a result, already at the summit in Yerevan, we finalized the text of the relevant decision. But our Armenian colleagues said that they would need this decision only if it would categorically condemned Azerbaijan’s actions. Not everyone was ready for this,” Lavrov said, noting that it was due to the fact that the history of the Karabakh conflict went back decades.

Lavrov also said that Russia has offered many ways of solving the conflict through diplomacy. Lavrov recalled that both Armenia and Azerbaijan had signed a document with the EU about their readiness to sign a peace treaty under the conditions stipulated in the 1991 Almaty Declaration.

TASS