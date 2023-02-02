Eduardo Eurnekian handed the keys to Florence in recognition of his business and humanitarian activity

The city council of Florence awarded the keys to the city to Eduardo Eurnekian, founder of Corporacion America Airports, National Hero of Armenia, “for his significant contribution to the promotion of the values of solidarity, peace and civic courage”.

“Eurnekian is a living testimony of the relations between Italy and Argentina and, in particular, between Florence. He has invested a lot in our city, as well as throughout Italy through airports, and he is one of the most active Argentinian businessmen in Europe,” said Florence Mayor Dario Nardella. Expressing his thanks, Eduardo Eurnekian said, “Receiving the keys to the city is a great event for me, because business people open doors, integrate markets, connect people, cities, nations through production, appreciating only the powers that are inventiveness, organization, optimism and courage that this culture has impregnated us, the whole world.”

Mayor Nardella emphasized that the first reason for awarding Eurnekian the keys to the city was his commitment to preserving the memory of the Genocide, “His Argentinian and Armenian origin and the fact that he created Raoul Wallenberg Foundation is a very important symbol for us.”

Armenia’s Ambassador to Italy Tsovinar Hambardzumyan was also present at the event, who noted that Eduardo Eurnekian’s pallet of achievements is extensive, “Any investment and program in which Eurnekian was involved pursued the main goal of creating and strengthening bridges between Armenia and the world.”

