Armenia has five chess players in FIDE February rankings

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Five chess players from the Armenian team are included in the FIDE February top 100 ranking lists.

The men’s ranking includes Gabriel Sargissian (41st) and Haik Martirosyan (51st), while the women’s ranking includes Elina Danielyan at 35, Lilit Mkrtchyan at 68, and Anna Sargsyan at 73.

Armenian chess GM Levon Aronian, who now represents the US, is again ranked 17th.

