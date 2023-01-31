Mel Gibson visits Armenian church in Glendale

Oscar-winning American actor and director Mel Gibson has visited St. Kevork Armenian Church in Glendale.

Members of the Armenian community posted a photo with the actor on social media.

Famous singer Antoine Bezdjian shared a photo with Gibson on Facebook.

“So proud to meet this legend and proud of his strong faith in our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ and his connection with our Armenian people. Thank you for joining us at mass today,” Alina Samuelian said, captioning an Instagram photo with the actor.

https://www.instagram.com/alina.samuelian/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=4756f1c0-d76e-474d-97b7-cc2701333c0d

Panorama.AM