Mel Gibson visits Armenian church in Glendale

Oscar-winning American actor and director Mel Gibson has visited St. Kevork Armenian Church in Glendale.
Members of the Armenian community posted a photo with the actor on social media.
Famous singer Antoine Bezdjian shared a photo with Gibson on Facebook.
“So proud to meet this legend and proud of his strong faith in our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ and his connection with our Armenian people. Thank you for joining us at mass today,” Alina Samuelian said, captioning an Instagram photo with the actor.
