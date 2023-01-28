HIS BEATITUDE SAHAK II CELEBRATED DIVINE LITURGY AT HOLY TOMB OF CHRIST

According to the old, Julian calendar, the Armenian Orthodox Church in the Holy Land celebrates the Feast of the Naming of Jesus on January 25 and January 26th.

On January 25, 2023, His Beatitude Sahak II, Patriarch of Istanbul presided over the Eve of the Feast of the Naming of Jesus’ celebrations, which were took place at St. James Armenian Cathedral. There was a reading of Synaxarion (Haysumavurk) first, followed by the Evening Service.

On January 26, 2023, His Beatitude Sahak II, presided over the Feast of the Naming of Jesus and celebrated the Divine Liturgy at the Holy Sepulchre Church.

At 8:30 a.m., The Brotherhood of St. James, seminarians of St. James Armenian Theological Seminary and pilgrims, accompanied His Beatitude in procession from Armenian Monastery of St. James to Holy Sepulchre Church.

At 8:45 a.m., “Hrashapar” service was held in the Holy Sepulchre Church, officiated by His Beatitude Sahak II. After making a solemn entry into the most import church of Christianity, His Beatitude kneeled, and kissed the Stone of Anointing, and offered his first prayer in front of the Tomb of Christ.

His Beatitude Sahak II, celebrated the Patriarchal Divine Liturgy at the Tomb of Christ, at 09:30 a.m. Assisting His Beatitude during the Divine Liturgy were Rev. Fr. Hovagim Seropian and Rev. Fr. Kasbar Garabedian. Seminarians of St. James Armenian Theological Seminary sang the Divine Liturgy.

At the begining of the sermon, His Beatitude granted the order of stole-bearer to Nareg Tanielian, from Jerusalem, Barkev Ohanian and Arden Mucerretoglu, from Istanbul.

In his sermon, His Beatitude, explained the meaning of the Feast of the Naming of Jesus, which was circumcision and naming of Lord Jesus Christ, on the eighth day of the his birth. As the angel commanded, he was called Jesus, which means savior. His Beatitude explained the meaning of Lord Jesus’ name and said that that name has its own miraculous power.

At the end of the sermon, His Beatitude expressed his gratitude to His Beatitude Nurhan I, Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem, as well as to His Eminence Archbishop Sevan Gharibian, the Grand Sacristan of the Armenian Patriarchate, and Very Rev. Fr. Samuel Aghoian, Armenian superior of the Holy Sepulcher Church, and the St. James Brotherhood.

Pilgrims and believers received Holy Communion. At the end of the Liturgy, a reception was held at the Armenian Monastery’s main hall.

After the solemn ceremony, His Beatitude Sahak II was accompanied to the Armenian Monastery of St. James, where he was greeted by His Beatitude Nurhan I, the Armenian Patriarch of Holy Jerusalem.

Home blessing ceremony took place at the main hall of the Patriarchate. The loaf, water and salt were blessed by His Beatitude Sahak II. At the end of the ceremony, His Beatitude Nurhan I distributed blessed oranges to the congregants, pilgrims and believers.

Source։ ՊատրիարքութիւնՀայոց – Ermeni Patrikligi https://www.facebook.com/TRHayBad