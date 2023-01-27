The Ecumenical Patriarch at the Great Vespers for the feast of St. John Chrysostom

On Thursday, January 26, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the feast of the translation of the Holy Relics of St. John Chrysostom, Archbishop of Constantinople.

According to the old tradition, the icon of the Saint and the Patriarchal staff were placed on the Patriarchal while Ηis Holy Relics, which were returned a few years ago from Rome, were exhibited to the Solea for worship by the faithful.

Metropolitan Meliton of Philadelphia and believers from Constantinople and abroad attended the service.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

