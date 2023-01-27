HIS BEATITUDE’S VISIT TO TWO ARMENIAN SCHOOLS OF JERUSALEM

During his pilgrimage to Jerusalem on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, His Beatitude Sahak II, Patriarch of Istanbul, visited St. Tarkmanchats Armenian School and St. James Armenian Theological Seminary.

At the Armenian school he was greeted by the principal Fr. Arden Arden Abrahamian, teachers and staff of the school. Some of the teachers, who were present, had taught at the school during 1995-1997 when His Beatitude was the principal of St. Tarkmanchats. The visit ended with a farewell reception.

St. Tarkmanchats School has kindergarten, elementary and secondary levels with 171 students in total. His Beatitude met with the kindergarten students and their teachers. He praised their hard work and their commendable achievements.

The same evening His Beatitude visited St. James Armenian Theological Seminary and was greeted by Deacon Ashot Ghazaryan, assistant dean to Very Rev. Fr. Theodoros Zakaryan, dean of the Theological Seminary.

His Beatitude and the seminarians had more than two hours long informative educational discussions as well as inter Church relations, Armenian Church and concerns related to Christianity. Seminarians enjoyed the discussions with His Beatitude. They very much appreciated His Beatitude’s vast knowledge and his valuable answers to their questions. Deacon Ashot thanked His Beatitude on behalf of the Theological Seminary.

The visit ended with prayers and blessings of His Beatitude.

Source։ ՊատրիարքութիւնՀայոց – Ermeni Patrikligi https://www.facebook.com/TRHayBad