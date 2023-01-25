Community Call to Action for Artsakh

The ARF Eastern Region and ANCA Eastern Region are organizing events in Washington, DC on Feb. 1-2 where community members will stand up and speak out against continued US aid to Azerbaijan as the genocidal blockade of the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor continues.

On Dec. 12, 2022, Azerbaijan orchestrated the ongoing blockade of the corridor and has overseen its continued closure since then to isolate Artsakh’s 120,000 innocent men, women and children from medicine, food and other essentials, drive them from their ancestral lands, take possession of Artsakh and continue to move into Armenia to eventually destroy it and create “Western Azerbaijan.”

On Feb. 1 and 2, the ANCA Eastern Region will lead Advocacy Days on Capitol Hill where community members and allies will meet with US Senators and Representatives from eastern region states to deliver one clear message: cut all aid to Azerbaijan.

On Feb. 2 starting at 1 p.m., the ARF Eastern Region will hold a protest at Capitol Hill to underscore the demand to cut all aid to Azerbaijan and rally support and coverage for this essential Hai Tahd message and goal in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Artsakh.

All community members and allies are needed to support these events. To connect to your community’s efforts or to request more information, contact the ANCA Eastern Region office at (917) 428-1918 or email ancaer@anca.org.

Armenian Weekly