Armenian foreign minister to travel to Brussels to meet with Borrell, Stoltenberg

YEREVAN, January 23. /TASS/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to Brussels from January 23 to 25 to hold meetings with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell and other senior officials, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

“As part of his visit to Brussels, Minister Mirzoyan will hold meetings with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib,” the ministry said in a statement.

Mirzoyan will make a speech at the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, in which he will touch upon the issues of stability and security in Transcaucasia, the humanitarian crisis that has developed in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the blocking of the Lachin corridor, the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Yerevan’s interaction with the EU.

TASS