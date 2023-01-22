Türkiye’s Armenian Patriarchate condemns Quran burning in Sweden

Burning of Muslim holy book by far-right politician ‘aroused deep indignation,’ says statement by patriarchate

Irem Demir

Türkiye’s Armenian Patriarchate on Sunday condemned the burning of a copy of the Quran, the Muslim holy book, by a Swedish-Danish far-right politician in Stockholm.

The incident “aroused deep indignation,” the Patriarchate said in a statement on social media.

Noting that the “heinous act” not only offended the religious feelings of those who belong to the religion of Islam, the Patriarchate said that in addition, there are also movements aimed at inciting feelings of enmity among people of different faiths.

“It is certain that this movement, which is incompatible with democracy, freedom, and human rights, will not be accepted by those who share these feelings,” it added.

The statement underlined that the Turkish Armenian patriarch, Sahak Mashalian, especially “regretfully condemned this outdated act,” along with the Spiritual Assembly of the Church, the clergy, foundation boards, and Turkish Armenian community.

Pointing out the “need for love and peace” as the world is struggling with a multitude of problems, the statement said: “We remind that it would be better for people to refrain from acts that would add problems to the (existing) problems of our world, regardless of religion, language, and race, and to serve with all their might to provide the desired environment of peace.”

The statement by Türkiye’s Armenian Patriarchate came after Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line), was granted permission by the Swedish government to burn the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Saturday.

In response to Sweden’s permission, Ankara has canceled Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson’s upcoming visit to Türkiye.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Swedish Ambassador to Ankara Staffan Herrstrom, who was told that Türkiye “strongly condemns this provocative act, which is clearly a hate crime, that Sweden’s attitude is unacceptable, that Ankara expects the act not to be allowed, and insults to sacred values ​​cannot be defended under the guise of democratic rights.”

