PILGRIMAGE TO GALILEE

At the end of the Armenian Christmas celebrations, His Beatitude Sahak II, Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul, left for Galilee region with pilgrims from Istanbul and various countries. His Beatitude was accompanied by his entourage.

On January 20, 2023, Friday morning, His Beatitude, clergy and a group of forty six pilgrims left early for Galilee. At all pilgrimage sites, Rev. Fr. Hovagim Serovpian read the Scriptures and Fr. Natan Arabian explained the history of the sanctuaries.

MOUNT TABOR

Pilgrims arrived at Mount Tabor at 09:30 am where Lord Jesus Christ was transfigured in the presence of his three apostles. Pilgrims sang hymns from the Divine Liturgy in the Church of Transfiguration. His Beatitude also delivered short sermon relating to the transfiguration of Jesus.

NAZARETH

The pilgrims went to Nazareth, where the Lord Jesus Christ spent his childhood years. The group primarily visited the Basilica of the Annunciation. It was established what Catholic tradition holds to be the site of the house of the Virgin Mary. On the second floor there is a large icon of the Day of Judgment. In this sanctuary, pilgrims all together sang hymns dedicated to Holy Mother of God. His Beatitude explained the importance of devotion to God, praising the faithfulness of the Virgin Mary. On the courtyard of the sanctuary there are icons of St. Mary and Child Jesus that are drawn by various nations, respective to their culture. In 2021, His Beatitude Nurhan I, Armenian Patriarch of Holy Jerusalem, blessed a new Armenian icon installed on the wall of the sanctuary. His Beatitude and his entourage took a group photo in front of the Armenian icon.

Pilgrims also visited and prayed at the House of St. Joseph, near the Basilica of the Annunciation. They saw the foundations and the remains of the walls of the house from Joseph’s period on the ground floor of the church.

CANA

The last part of the pilgrimage on Friday was Cana, where the Lord Jesus Christ performed his first miracle, changing water into wine. Here, all pilgrims sang the emotional Armenian hymn “Lord have mercy (Der Voghormia)”. His Beatitude delivered a short sermon, explaining the significance of the miracle performed by Jesus, asked all pilgrims to make their lives blessed with this pilgrimage.

MAGDALA

At the end of the day, pilgrims arrived at the hotel in Magdala Village, better known as the birthplace of Mary Magdalene.

After dinner His Beatitude was introduced to the pastor of the hotel’s chapels, who gave detailed information about The Magdala Stone, Duc In Altum Church, chapels, as well as the full-scale mosaic of the historical map of the region.

Source։ ՊատրիարքութիւնՀայոց – Ermeni Patrikligi https://www.facebook.com/TRHayBad