Expert: Turkey afraid of Armenian Diaspora, knows there will be retribution

Turkey has never concealed that the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide is a major problem for it, demanding that Armenia remove the issue from its foreign policy agenda. Against this backdrop, the Armenian Diaspora is considered a threat to Turkey, international relations specialist Grigor Balasanyan told Pastinfo in an interview on Friday.

“They know perfectly well that the Armenian Diaspora is a surviving witness of the Armenian Genocide, who will never reconcile with Turkey and is so powerful that can pose threats to Turkish representation in any country in the world,” Balasanyan said.

According to him, Turkey is putting forward these conditions for Armenia to abandon the issue of international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and restrain the activities of the Diaspora, “something that, in fact, cannot be done.”

“The time for retribution will come. And the talks that the Armenian Diaspora poses a threat to them will actually turn into effective steps. The Turks understand this full well, they know that they cannot rule a state built on blood for long,” the expert stressed.

Panorama.AM