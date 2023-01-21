Azerbaijan again cuts off gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh — agency

YEREVAN, January 21. /TASS/. Azerbaijan has again halted gas supply through the only gas pipeline running from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, for the second time in the past week, the Armenpress news agency reported on Saturday, citing the information center of the unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The information center referred to freezing temperatures in the region amid the gas supply cut-off.

On Tuesday, the Yerevan-based website 24news.am reported citing Karabakh’s information center that Azerbaijan partially resumed gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been stopped earlier that day.

On December 12, 2022, a group of Azerbaijani nationals, who claimed to be environmentalists, blocked the Lachin corridor (the only road linking Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh), where the Russian peacekeeping mission is deployed. Azerbaijan said the protest action was not meant to block any roads and civilian vehicles were free to move in both directions.

Yerevan slammed this step as a provocation staged by Baku to cause a humanitarian collapse in the region. According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the road’s blockage has already caused food shortages in Nagorno-Karabakh. On December 14, Armenia turned to the European Court of Human Rights demanding it oblige Azerbaijan to unblock the Lachin corridor.

