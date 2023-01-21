ARMENIAN CHRISTMAS CELEBRATIONS CONTINUED IN THE MIDNIGHT

During His Beatitude Sahak II’s visit to Jerusalem, the celebration of the Armenian Christmas reached its peak on January 18, 2023, at midnight.

The evening and morning services of the feast took place in the Nativity Church of Bethlehem. At midnight, His Beatitude Nurhan I, Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem and His Beatitude Sahak II, Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul came down to the Grotto of the Nativity with the congregation, and once again the angelical hymn was sung. “Glory to God in the highest heaven”.

His Beatitude Nurhan I, delivered his patriarchal message from the Grotto of the Nativity, emphasizing that Christ is the prince of peace, he also emphasized the importance of love and peace. Then, all clergy, congregants and pilgrims sung Christmas hymns.

The ceremony held in The Grotto of the Nativity was also attended by Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, on behalf of the Palestinian President, and Hanna Hanania, Mayor of Bethlehem. At the end of the ceremony, the State officials congratulated the Patriarchs of Jerusalem and Istanbul, and expressed good wishes on the occasion of Armenian Christmas.

At 2:00 p.m., in the Armenian section of the Nativity Church, Rev. Fr. Hovagim Seropian, the member of the brotherhood of the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul, celebrated the Divine Liturgy which was presided over by His Eminence Archbishop Sevan Gharibian, the Grand Sacristan of the Armenian Patriarchate. During his homily, the celebrant talked about the mystery of the Nativity and the visit of the Magi and the gifts brought to Baby Jesus.

After the Divine Liturgy, Very Rev. Fr. Theodoros Zakaryan, Dean of the Theological Seminary of the Patriarchate of Jerusalem, presided over the water blessing ceremony. At 4:00 p.m., Very Rev. Fr. Theodoros Zakaryan celebrated Divine Liturgy, on the Christmas Altar.

At the end of the celebrations, procession moved to the courtyard of the Armenian Monastery, where all clergy and pilgrims sang together the angelical hymn: “Glory to God in the highest heaven”. Armenian Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem finaled, with the last blessings of Archbishop Sevan and in the early hours of the morning, congregants returned to the Armenian Monastery of Jerusalem.

