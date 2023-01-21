ARMENIAN CHRISTMAS AT BETHLEHEM

According to the old, Julian calendar, the Armenian Orthodox Church in the Holy Land celebrates the Armenian Christmas on January 18 and January 19th. Armenian Patriarchs of Holy Jerusalem and Istanbul arrived on Wednesday at Manger Square in Bethlehem in celebration of Armenian Christmas.

The procession of His Beatitude Nurhan I, the Armenian Patriarch of Holy Jerusalem and His Beatitude Sahak II, the Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul started On January 18th, at 09:30 a.m., from St. James Armenian Monastery of Jerusalem to Bethlehem. On their way they stopped at Mar Elias Monastery, where they were greeted by the mayors and the officials. Then, the procession proceeded towards Bethlehem with horses and policemen.

His Beatitude Nurhan I and His Beatitude Sahak II were greeted by Very Rev. Fr. Asbet Balian, Superior of the Church of the Nativity and the Armenian Monastery in Bethlehem. Two Armenian Patriarchs were also greeted upon their arrival by the officials and the Armenian community notables before making a solemn entry into the church. Armenian and local scout groups provided music and drums, parading in procession, as per the local tradition. All clergy, priests and the students of St. James Armenian Theological School, accompanied the two Patriarchs in procession to the Armenian Monastery of Holy Nativity Church.

At 2:00 p.m., “Hrashapar” service was held in the Church of the Holy Nativity, lead by His Beatitude Nurhan I and His Beatitude Sahak II. After making a solemn entry into the church, Christmas offerings started in the Armenian section of the Nativity Church. It was very moving to see two Patriarchs and clergy kneeling down the manger, in front of the Christmas Altar.

CANDLELIGHT DIVINE LITURGY

After the Scripture readings, His Beatitude Sahak II, celebrated the Candlelight Divine Liturgy, on the Christmas Altar. Assisting His Beatitude during the Divine Liturgy were Archpriest Fr. Krikor Damadian, Patriarchal Vicar and Fr. Shirvan Murzian, Staff-bearer to His Beatitude. Armash Choir of the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul, sang the Divine Liturgy, under the direction of Dn. Harutyun Edvin Galibian.

Before the Lord’s Prayer, the Patriarch of Constantinople delivered the homily. His Beatitude said that the Birth of Christ brought something to humanity that was desirable for everyone. It was eternal life. With the first sin, man lost the right to eat from the tree of life and to be immortal. The Child Jesus, who was born in Bethlehem, would bring eternity to us all. The body and blood of the Lord Jesus Christ would grant eternal life to the believer.

His Beatitude said that children are important in our society because they had a life. And today, Children’s Day is celebrated in Bethlehem. Children are important for us, they are our future, with which our nation will continue to live.

At the end of the homily, His Beatitude Sahak II, thanked His Beatitude Nurhan I, Patriarch of Holy Jerusalem and the congregation of St. James, who have dedicated their lives protecting the holy places and the rights of those places. They are praying for us and we will also pray for them.

EVE OF A FEAST

After the Candlelight Divine Liturgy, at the entrance of Holy Manger, the Eve Celebrations continued with the guidance of His Eminence Archbishop Sevan Gharibian, the Grand Sacristan of the Armenian Patriarchate. At the end of the celebrations, His Beatitude was accompanied in a procession to the courtyard of the Armenian Monastery, where all clergy and pilgrims sang together the angelical hymn: “Glory to God in the highest heaven”.

Thus, the great tiding was announced once again from the church of the Holy Nativity: Christ is born and revealed.

A reception was held at the Armenian Monastery’s main hall, where the local government officials, guests and pilgrims congratulated two Patriarchs and each other.

