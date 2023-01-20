Baku ready to hold meeting between Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia as soon as possible

BAKU, January 20. /TASS/. Azerbaijan is ready to hold the postponed trilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia as soon as possible, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters on Friday.

“We are ready to hold the postponed trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia as soon as possible. Now everything depends on the other party,” the foreign minister said, as quoted by the Baku-based news agency Report.

Bayramov regarded the Armenian side’s refusal of the meeting, which had been scheduled for December 23, as “a clear example of irresponsibility.”

“Advancing the peace agenda has always been Azerbaijan’s initiative. All our basic principles for the normalization of relations have been presented by Azerbaijan to the opposite side,” the Azerbaijani foreign minister added.

A meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia was scheduled for December 23 in Moscow to negotiate a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan. However, a day before the meeting, it was reported that Armenia had asked to postpone the planned meeting due to the situation in the Lachin corridor.

TASS