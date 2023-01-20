Armenia ready to intensify peace treaty talks with Azerbaijan — top diplomat

YEREVAN, January 20. /TASS/. Armenia is ready to intensify dialogue with Azerbaijan to normalize bilateral relations, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Friday.

“As before, Armenia demonstrates a constructive and honest approach to the negotiating process because our ultimate goal is establishing security and peace in the region. We heed the international community’s calls and are ready to negotiate more intensively,” he said in an interview with Armenpress.

“Armenia has never stopped negotiating a treaty on establishing peaceful relations with Azerbaijan,” he said. “Despite Azerbaijan’s illegal actions in the Lachin corridor and the postponement of the Moscow meeting, we handed over to the Azerbaijani side our new proposals on the draft treaty more than a month ago but have received no response as of yet. So, the ball is in Azerbaijan’s court.”

TASS