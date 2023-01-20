Armenia denies Lachin Corridor was used to deliver mines to Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, January 20. /TASS/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Friday rejected statements by Azerbaijan that the road known as the Lachin Corridor was used to deliver mines to Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenpress news service reported.

“I want to stress again that the Republic of Armenia planted mines only on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and did so exclusively for the purpose of self-defense, because in May and November of 2021 and September of 2022 it was subjected to military aggression by Azerbaijan. And at present, the risk of renewed military aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia remains high. For propaganda purposes, the Azerbaijani side puts these mines on display and announces that they were produced in 2021 and were recently delivered from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh through the Lachin Corridor. They ended up in Baku’s possession in 2021-2022 from the occupied territory of Armenia,” he maintained.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that Russian forces are examining data from Azerbaijan that purport to show that Armenia, in violation of certain agreements, used the Lachin corridor to deliver mines. Moscow has proposed that Russian peacekeepers inspect freight traffic on this road.

TASS