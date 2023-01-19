Archbishop of America offered the Affirmation of Office for the board of the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Manhattan

Yesterday evening, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America offered the Affirmation of Office for the board of the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Manhattan.

The Affirmation took place at the Chapel of St. Paul at the Archdiocese Headquarters with the Cathedral Dean Archimandrite Chrysostomos Gilbert.

Board Members are (in alphabetical order): Peter Chrisanthopoulos, John Athas, Stephen Cherpelis, Harry Gaveras, Ted Kakoyiannis, Pauline Kotsilimbas, Harry Koulos, Elias Lambiris, George Liakeas, Nikki Margarites, Bess Nicholas, Bill Orfanon, Stella Pantelidis, James Papadopoulos, Sotiri Plakoudas, Costa Podias, Diane Raffaele, Antonia Rigopoulos, Nicholas Stanos, and George Zapantis.

Photos: GOARCH / Dimitrios S. Panagos

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

