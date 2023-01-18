Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana’s legendary Attalah Cross for $197k

Kim Kardashian seems absessed with wearing dead icons’ clothing and accessories

There must be some kind of fixation Kim Kardashian has with dead female icons’ pieces of clothing or accesories. She just won an auction of Princess Diana’s famous purple cross diamond necklace. Back in 1987, the princess wore the exclusive piece of jewlery at a London charity gala. Back then, Garrard jewlery company let Princess Diana wear the Attalah Cross, which she paired with a purple outfit and wore hanging low down her torso. We have many different pictures of the princess wearing that necklace during the event, it was considered a bold fashion statement at the time.

Since then, auction company Sothebys acquired the necklace and placed it on auction to the highest bidder. That person turned out to be Kim Kardashian, who added yet another legendary accesory worn by a deceased female icon to her collection. The socialite made the highest bid of exactly $197,453 US dollars, it has already been shipped to her home in the United States. The folks from TMZ spoke to Sothebys about the recent purchase and they revealed the price Kim Kardashian paid for the necklace. A new addition to an outstanding collection.

Kim Kardashian’s obsession with female dead icons

It’s hard to tell why Kim Kardashian seems so obsessed with wearing or owning pieces of clothing or accesories from dead female icons. She famously wore the legendary dress worn by Marilyn Monroe when she sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy. Kim wore it at the Met Gala last year after ir was borrowed to her by Ripley’s Believe it or Not! museum. But also, Kim Kardashian has famously bought items that were previously owned by dead female celebrities such as Elizabeth Taylor or Jackie O (Jackeline Kennedy). It should be interesting to ask the reason behind this fixation Kim Kardashian has.

