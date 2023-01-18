HIS BEATITUDE SAHAK II ARRIVED HOLY JERUSALEM

His Beatitude Sahak II, the Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul, together with priests and pilgrims from Istanbul, are visiting the Holy Land on a special pilgrimage. It is the His Beatitude’s first official visit to Jerusalem since he was elected Patriarch.

The members of the Patriarchal entourage, Rev. Fr. Hovagim Seropian, Manager of Publication Department; Rev. Fr. Kasbar Garabedian, Pastor of St. Mary Patriarchal Cathedral; Archpriest Fr. Krikor Damadian, Patriarchal Vicar; Fr. Shirvan Murzian, Staff-bearer to His Beatitude; Fr. Natan Arabian, Fr. Nerses Ayvazian and Fr. Melkon Pınarcian arrived to Holy Jerusalem. The members of the Armash Choir of Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul, Many pilgrims from Istanbul, Armenia, USA and abroad already arrived to Holy Jerusalem.

His Beatitude Sahak II arrived Israil on October 17th and was greeted upon his arrival by Very. Rev. Fr. Goryun Baghdasarian, Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

At 1:30 p.m., a large crowd of clergymen, pilgrims and people gathered in front of the Jaffa Gate. Representatives of the sister churches participated in the welcoming ceremony: the Bishop of Syrian Orthodox Church, members of the Coptic Church and the Vicar General of Latin Patriarchate. Armenian Ambassador of Jerusalem and Armenian scouts participated this meaningful event.

In front of the Jaffa Gate, His Eminence Archbishop Sevan Gharibian, the Grand Sacristan of the Armenian Patriarchate, welcomed His Beatitude Sahak II. The Brotherhood of St. James, with the performance of the scouts and applause of the pilgrims, accompanied His Beatitude in procession from Jaffa Gate to the Armenian Monastery of St. James.

“Hrashapar” service was held in St. James Armenian Cathedral of Jerusalem, in honour of His Beatitude Sahak II., Patriarch of Istanbul. His Beatitude entered the Cathedral and offered his first prayer in the St. James Chapel.

At the end of ceremony, Archbishop Sevan delivered a speech on behalf of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the brotherhood. His Eminence, expressed his satisfaction for the fact that the Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul came to Jerusalem, to encourage the congregation of Holy Jerusalem these days.

His Beatitude Sahak II also delivered His first message at St. James, Jerusalem and said that he is happy to be in Jerusalem. He stated that Jerusalem has a special meaning for him, as he has lived and served here as a congregation member for three years. Because of this reason, he feels at home under the roof of St. James Armenian Cathedral. His Beatitude expressed his special thanks to Archbishop Nurhan I, Patriarch of Armenian Jerusalem, under whose direction the solemn and glorious ceremony was held.

He emphasized that this scene is the glory of the Armenian Church and its people, because the Armenian Church has equal rights in the Holy Jerusalem like other traditional churches.

Few people in the world know that there is a special congregation here, each member who has dedicated his life to the preservation of the old traditional rights of our Church inside the holy places. He expressed his love and appreciation to the brotherhood of the Patriarchate of Holy Jerusalem and the Armenian community of the city.

THE FIRST MEETING OF TWO ARMENIAN PATRIARCHS

After the welcoming ceremony, His Beatitude Sahak II was accompanied to the Patriarchate reception hall, where he was greeted with His Beatitude Nurhan I, the Armenian Patriarch of Holy Jerusalem.

After a short prayer, the two Patriarchs received the greetings of the guests, pilgrims and the community of Armenian Jerusalem. As a memory of his visit, Patriarch Sahak II presented a precious glass vase to the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem.

