Azerbaijan again blocks gas deliveries to Karabakh — news agency

YEREVAN, January 18. /TASS/. Azerbaijan has again disrupted the operation of a gas pipeline delivering gas to Karabakh from Armenia, the Armenpress news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the Artsakhgaz gas company, gas is not being delivered to the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and its remainder in the pipes is being used.

A similar incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, but the gas supply was restored in the evening.

The Lachin Corridor is the only road linking Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. On December 12, 2022, a group of Azerbaijanis, who claimed they were environmentalists, blocked the Lachin Corridor, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent was temporarily stationed. Baku argued that the purpose of the protest action was not to block any road, and that civilian vehicles were free to move in both directions.

Yerevan viewed the move as a provocation by Baku aimed at creating a humanitarian disaster in the unrecognized republic. Pashinyan told a government meeting that Nagorno-Karabakh was experiencing a food shortage amid the blocking of the corridor. On December 14, 2022, Armenia demanded that the European Human Rights Court oblige Azerbaijan to unblock the Lachin Corridor.

