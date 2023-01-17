Armenian FM talks to UN chief, highlights the need for a fact-finding mission to Artsakh

Thee recent developments in the region were discussed during a phone conversation between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and UN Secretary-General António Guterres late on Monday.

Ararat Mirzoyan briefed his interlocutor on the details of the humanitarian crisis unfolded in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the blockade of Lachin Corridor, particularly stressing the need for a targeted response and effective steps by international institutions, particularly, the United Nations.

Minister Mirzoyan underlined that Azerbaijan grossly violates the provisions of the November 9 Trilateral Statement and the principles of international humanitarian law.

Under these circumstances, the Armenian side highlighted the importance of sending a fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and Lachin Corridor, as well as ensuring unhindered humanitarian access to Nagorno-Karabakh for relevant UN bodies.

