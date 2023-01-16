Armenian top diplomat calls for sending fact-finding mission to Karabakh

YEREVAN, January 16. /TASS/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has called for sending a fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor, the Armenian foreign ministry said on Monday after his telephone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

“In the current situation, the Armenian side noted the importance of sending a fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor, as well as of ensuring unimpeded humanitarian access for corresponding UN agencies to Nagorno-Karabakh,” it said.

The Armenian top diplomat briefed the UN chief on the humanitarian crisis, which broke out in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the blocking of the Lachin corridor, and called for a corresponding reaction and effective steps from international structures, including the United Nations. The minister stressed that Azerbaijan is blatantly violating the November 9 trilateral statement and principles of international humanitarian law.

On December 12, 2022, several Azerbaijani nationals, who claimed to be environmental experts, blocked passage through the Lachin corridor, the only road linking Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh where a Russian peacekeeping contingent is deployed. Azerbaijan said the protest action was not meant to block any roads and civil cars were free to move in both directions.

Yerevan slammed this step as a provocation staged by Baku to cause a humanitarian collapse in the unrecognized republic. According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the road blocking has already caused food shortages in Nagorno-Karabakh. On December 14, Armenian turned to the European Court of Human Rights demanding it bind Azerbaijan unblock the Lachin corridor.

