Phanar: The changes to the Charter of the Archdiocese of America are necessary for the unity within the Archdiocese

On January 13, 2023 at the Ecumenical Patriarchate, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, took place the inaugural meeting of the established ten-member Mixed Commission on the topic of the revision of the existing Charter of the Sacred Archdiocese of America.

The entire discussion and exchange of views was informative and creative and took place in a fraternal and constructive spirit.

All the members of the Commission recognized the need for modifications to the text of the Charter in order to serve the spiritual needs of the beloved Orthodox flock in America and for the purpose of strengthening the unity within the Sacred Archdiocese of America and its canonical bond with the Mother Church of Constantinople, as well as the alignment of the liturgical practice of the Archdiocese with the order of the Holy Great Church of Christ.

It was decided that the work of the Commission will continue on Wednesday, March 8, in the Sacred Metropolis of Chalcedon.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times