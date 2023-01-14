Free movement through Lachin corridor must be restored – Samantha Power

Free movement through Lachin corridor must be restored, USAID Administrator Samantha Power said in a Twitter post.

“Transportation through the Lachin Corridor has been blocked for over a month. Each day commercial traffic and humanitarian assistance cannot flow freely to Nagorno-Karabakh, the potential for a humanitarian crisis increases. Free movement through the corridor must be restored,” Power tweeted.

Transportation through the Lachin Corridor has been blocked for over a month. Each day commercial traffic and humanitarian assistance cannot flow freely to Nagorno-Karabakh, the potential for a humanitarian crisis increases. Free movement through the corridor must be restored. — Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) January 13, 2023

The Lachin corridor – the only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and the rest of the world – has been blocked by Azerbaijanis under fake environmental pretext.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu