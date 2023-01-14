Azerbaijan must understand that peace does not come at the cost of Armenian lives – Ruben Vardanyan

Azerbaijan must understand that peace does not come at the cost of Armenian lives – Ruben Vardanyan

Azerbaijan must understand that peace does not come at the cost of Armenian lives, Artsakh’s minister of State Ruben Vardanyan said in a Twitter post.

“We’re ready to have a constructive dialogue on what peace means to both Armenians and Azerbaijanis. But we’ll never give up on the right to live a life with dignity, respect and freedom in our homeland Artsakh,” he said.

Azerbaijan must understand that peace does not come at the cost of Armenian lives.We're ready 2 have a constructive dialogue on what peace means 2 both Armenians& Azerbaijanis.But we'll never give up on the right 2 live a life with dignity,respect&freedom in our homeland,Artsakh. — Ruben Vardanyan (@RubenVardanyan_) January 14, 2023

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu