Azerbaijan must understand that peace does not come at the cost of Armenian lives – Ruben Vardanyan
Azerbaijan must understand that peace does not come at the cost of Armenian lives.We're ready 2 have a constructive dialogue on what peace means 2 both Armenians& Azerbaijanis.But we'll never give up on the right 2 live a life with dignity,respect&freedom in our homeland,Artsakh.
— Ruben Vardanyan (@RubenVardanyan_) January 14, 2023
