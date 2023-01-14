 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Azerbaijan must understand that peace does not come at the cost of Armenian lives – Ruben Vardanyan

2023-01-14

Azerbaijan must understand that peace does not come at the cost of Armenian lives, Artsakh’s minister of State Ruben Vardanyan said in a Twitter post.

“We’re ready to have a constructive dialogue on what peace means to both Armenians and Azerbaijanis. But we’ll never give up on the right to live a life with dignity, respect and freedom in our homeland Artsakh,” he said.

