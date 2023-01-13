New museum in Jerusalem displays Armenian history (VIDEO)

The new museum in Jerusalem displays Armenian history, the VOA Armenian Service reports.

The new museum aims to focus on Armenians in the history of Jerusalem, as well as to tell the story of the survival of their ancient civilization throughout the centuries in the Middle East.

Millions of people from all over the world come every year to Jerusalem to make pilgrimages to synagogues, mosques, and a number of churches.

The ancient city is divided into four main quarters for Muslims, Jews, Armenians, and other Christians.

The new museum displaying Armenian history is located in the former pilgrims’ guesthouse, which was built in the 1850s.

