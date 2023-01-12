Phanar: Donations for the restoration of the fire-damaged historical Nursing Home of Baloukli

On Wednesday, 11 January 2023, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew welcomed the revenue department of the Baloukli Hospital led by Konstantinos Ioannidis, in which he offered the total amount collected from donations, for the restoration of the damages caused to the Baloukli Nursing Home by the devastating fire that broke out in this historic Community Foundation, last August.

Ioannidis was accompanied by Professor Ioannis Skarlatos and Doctor Efstathios Leana, Director of the Hospital.

The meeting was attended by Synodical Hierarchs, Elder Metropolitan Apostolos of Derkoi, Metropolitan Nikandros of Irinoupolis, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Metropolitan Gerasimos of Petra and Hersonissos, Metropolitan Bartholomew of Smyrna and Metropolitan Kyrillos of Ierapytna and Siteia.

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew thanked Archbishop Elpidophoros of America for the kind gesture and the other Eparchies of the Throne that contributed and wished that the restoration works of the Balouklis Nursing Home would be completed as soon as possible in order to continue its social contribution to the Community of Constantinople.

