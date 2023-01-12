Patriarchal Trisagion for the late King Constantine

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, informed of the death of the late King Constantine, with whom he had a long personal friendship, performed, today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in the Patriarchal Church, Trisagion service for the repose of his soul, surrounded by the priests and clergy of the Patriarchal Court.

The Ecumenical Patriarch also contacted Crown Prince Paul by telephone earlier and sent a letter of condolence to the family of the deceased.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

