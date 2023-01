Turkish Football Federation invites Patriarch Sahak II Mashalian to UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish Football Federation invited Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople Sahak II Mashalian to attend the football match between Armenia and Turkey in March 2023.

The UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier will take place on March 25 in Yerevan.

The invitation was conveyed by the Vice President of the Turkish Football Federation during a visit to the Patriarchate, Luys TV reported.

