Armen Ghazaryan appointed Head of the Migration and Citizenship Service

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. By the January 9 decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Armen Ghazaryan was appointed as the Head of the Migration and Citizenship Service.

In 2018, Ghazaryan had been appointed to the post of the Head of the Migration Service of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure.

