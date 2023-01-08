Kindergartens in blockaded Nagorno Karabakh shut down indefinitely over food shortage

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Kindergartens and schools with extended hours will be shut down indefinitely over insufficient food supplies resulting from the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the only travel and supply road of Nagorno Karabakh.

The Nagorno Karabakh education authorities announced that kindergartens, pre-school groups of primary schools and schools working with extended hours will be shut down from January 9th until further notice.

Primary public schools will continue working normally.

Azerbaijan is keeping the Lachin Corridor blocked since December 12, 2022.

