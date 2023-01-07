Turkey building military base on border with Armenia

Turkey is building a modular military base on the border with Armenia, on Mount Ararat, Armenpress said, citing Turkish media reports.

The military base is being built at an altitude of 2100 meters above sea level and will be equipped with modern night vision surveillance technologies and autonomous weapon systems.

Turkish media reports said the military base is being built “to fight terrorism”.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/01/07/Turkey-military-base-Armenia/2778389