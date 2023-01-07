Taner Akcam: More than 120,000 people are under Azerbaijani blockade

More than 120,000 people are under Azerbaijani blockade in uncertain conditions about their future. Renowned Turkish historian Taner Akcam wrote about this on Facebook on Friday.

“Today is Christmas Day for Armenians. I wish all Armenian friends Merry Christmas. May this holiday bring us all happiness, peace, and good days.

“I want to add that our hearts and feelings are with the Armenians in Karabakh (Artsakh) on their very difficult days. More than 120,000 people are under Azeri siege in uncertain conditions about their future. And the world, unfortunately, is turning a blind eye to what is happening right in front of us,” Akcam wrote.

Since December 12, a group of Azerbaijani “environmentalists” have blocked the Lachin corridor—which links Artsakh to Armenia—, but they are making political demands, too.

https://news.am/eng/news/738493.html