Türkiye, Armenia start direct cargo trade: Sources

Decision disclosed to Turkish exporters’ associations by Turkish Trade Ministry

Amid normalization talks between the special representatives of both countries, Türkiye and Armenia have lifted barriers and began direct air cargo trade as of Jan. 1, diplomatic sources said on Friday.

According to the sources, the decision was disclosed to the Turkish exporters’ associations by the Turkish Trade Ministry.

After years of hostilities, Ankara and Yerevan resolved to mend ties. Last January, the first round of normalization talks was held in Moscow, and both parties agreed to continue negotiations “without any preconditions.” Two more rounds of negotiations were then held in February and May.

On Feb. 2, 2022, the two countries resumed commercial flights after a two-year hiatus.

A historic bilateral meeting also took place between the foreign ministers of Türkiye and Armenia on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on March 12.

AA