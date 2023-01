The Patriarch of the Armenians in Turkey met the Ecumenical Patriarch

The Ecumenical Patriarch welcomed on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the Patriarch of the Armenians in Turkey, Sahak Masalyan, and his honorable entourage.

The Ecumenical Patriarch expressed his wishes to the Patriarch for the festive period of Christmas and the New Year.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times