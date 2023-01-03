TUMO Labs is running a 12-week Technology Incubation Program

YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. TUMO Labs is running a 12-week Technology Incubation Program with a focus on EdTech, GreenTech and HealthTech.

“Turn your brilliant ideas into reality and begin your entrepreneurial journey with our ideathon program, followed by a startup competition,” TUMO Labs said in a statement.

18 teams will be selected to participate and receive training and support to validate their ideas and turn them into viable startup opportunities.

Up to 6 finalists will receive a 2,000 Euro prize and participate in a pitching competition.

Up to 3 winning teams will receive a 20,000 Euro seed investment as well as incubation, fundraising and mentorship support. Each winner gets 20,000 Euros, but there is no guarantee that there will be 3 winners. There may be 1, 2 or 3, depending on the quality of the teams.

TUMO Labs will actively assist the winning teams to find early adopters of their solution over the course of 3-6 months following the initial 12-week period.

“Learn the fundamental skills you need to kickstart your business, validate your initial proposal, test your team, find new members and turn your idea into a winning pitch. TUMO Labs will provide all-round support from designing your business model to finding the ideal acceleration program and source of investment,” Tumo Labs added.

