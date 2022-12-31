Pope Benedict XVI – a life in pictures

Emeritus Pope Benedict has died at the age of 95. Born in Bavaria in 1927, he became a priest in 1951, was elected pope in 2005, and in 2013 became the first person to abdicate from the role in 600 years. Here we look back at his life

The former pope, born Joseph Ratzinger in 1927, spent his childhood and early clerical career in Bavaria. This photograph, taken at his primary school in Aschau, is on display at his birthplace in MarktlPhotograph: Philipp Guelland/EPA

Joseph and Maria Ratzinger in 1938 with their three children: Maria, right, Georg and Joseph, the future popePhotograph: KNA-Bild

Joseph, right, and his brother Georg wait together with 42 other men for their ordination to the priesthood in Munich in 1951Photograph: Erzbistum/EPA

Ratzinger was appointed archbishop of Munich and Freising in 1977Photograph: Reuters

The new archbishop of Munich and Freising greets the faithful at his arrival in Munich, in 1977Photograph: Diether Endlicher/AP

Ratzinger, who was appointed a cardinal in 1977, waves to the cheering crowd during his farewell walk in Munich in 1982 before going to head the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the FaithPhotograph: Diether Endlicher/AP

Cardinal Ratzinger greets Pope John Paul II during a meeting in the Vatican in 2005Photograph: Osservatore Romano/EPA

After being elected by the conclave of cardinals, Ratzinger, now Pope Benedict XVI, waves from a balcony of St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican in 2005Photograph: Reuters

An aerial view of St Peter’s Square and the Via della Conciliazione, crowded by more than 300,000 faithful during the mass for the enthronement of BenedictPhotograph: EPA

Benedict watches a TV dramatisation of the life of his predecessor, Pope John Paul II, at a Vatican screening in 2005Photograph: Alessia Pierdomenico/Reuters

Benedict walks with his brother Georg to consecrate an organ in Regensburg, Bavaria in 2006Photograph: Diether Endlicher/AP

Candles with pictures of Benedict on display during his visit to the Bavarian village of Altötting in 2006Photograph: Michael Dalder/Reuters

Benedict arrives for the canonisation ceremony of the Italian nun Rosa Venerini, the Mexican bishop Rafael Guízar, the Italian priest Filippo Smaldone and the French-US nun Théodore Guérin in St Peter’s Square, 2006Photograph: Giampiero Sposito/Reuters

A man leaps over a barrier during Benedict’s weekly audience in Vatican City in 2007. The man tried to jump on to the popemobile but was stopped by guardsPhotograph: Reuters

Benedict arrives in Washington DC in 2008 for a pastoral visit to the United StatesPhotograph: EPA

Benedict passes Sydney Opera House after addressing thousands of pilgrims at Barangaroo for World Youth Day in Australia in 2008Photograph: Will Burgess/AP



Benedict waves as he arrives to lead his weekly audience in St Peter’s Square in 2009Photograph: Max Rossi/Reuters

Benedict walks in the Italian Alps while on holiday in 2009. He underwent minor surgery after slipping in the bath and breaking his wristPhotograph: Osservatore Romano / Reuters/Reuters

Benedict wears a saturno hat at his Wednesday audience in St Peter’s Square in 2009Photograph: Giampiero Sposito/Reuters

Benedict greets journalists onboard a plane to Edinburgh in 2010Photograph: Gregorio Borgia/AP

Benedict replaces his zucchetto as he meets Queen Elizabeth II at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on the first day of his visit to the UK in 2010Photograph: Dave Thompson/PA

Benedict leaves Fátima’s shrine in Portugal during a candlelit vigil in 2010Photograph: Emilio Morenatti/AP

Benedict watches members of Italy’s American Circus perform during his weekly audience in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican in 2010Photograph: Osservatore Romano/Reuters

Benedict leads his last Angelus prayer before becoming the first pope in six centuries to step down, in St Peter’s Square in 2013Photograph: Max Rossi/Reuters

Firefighters help Pope Emeritus Benedict disembark after his arrival from the Vatican to the pontiff’s summer residence of Castel Gandolfo near Rome in 2013Photograph: AP

From left, the Bavarian prime minister Horst Seehofer, Benedict and his brother Georg have a glass of beer at a party for Benedict’s 90th birthday, at the Vatican in 2017Photograph: AP

Benedict leaves Munich in 2020, where he had been visiting his sick brotherPhotograph: Sven Hoppe/AFP/Getty Images

Pope Francis meets Benedict at the end of the Consistory at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, Vatican City, in 2022Photograph: Vatican Media Handout/EPA

