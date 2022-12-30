Pelé: ‘God gave me the gift of knowing how to play football’

The world is mourning the death of the man universally considered the greatest football player of all times: Pelé, who attributed to God his special talent.

By Bianca Fraccalvieri & James Blears

Brazil has declared three days of national mourning following the death of one of its most beloved sons: Pelé, universally admired as being the most successful football player of all time.

Pelé had expressed the privilege of having had the occasion to speak to three Popes during his lifetime, declaring that “Indeed, I consider myself a very blessed man because I was able to meet and receive the blessing of Paul VI, John Paul II and Benedict XVI.”

“I treasure with pleasure the photographs of those meetings that the Vatican sent me. With those three Pontiffs, I was able to talk about my life and about God. They were very important moments for me, which have remained in my heart,” he said.

The occasion to meet with Pope Francis, whom we all know is a football fan, never arose. But the Brazilian star sent the Holy Father a gift on 21 February 2014: an autographed Brazilian national team jersey with the words: “For Pope Francis, with respect and admiration. Edson Pelé”.

Previously, on 9 July 2009, the Vatican newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano, featured a story on Pelé and published the following statement:

“God gave me the gift of knowing how to play football, because it really is just a gift from God. My father taught me how to use it, he taught me the importance of always being ready and trained, and that besides playing well, I should also be a man.”

Pelé meets Pope St. John Paul II in 1987

Life and career

A twenty-one-year career crammed with awesome achievements, which made Pelé the most successful soccer player of all time. No other has won three World Cups.

He himself invented the phrase: “The Beautiful Game,” and he took it to dizzying heights never before scaled or reached. The iconic photo of him and England Captain Bobby Moore swopping shirts in Guadalajara, Mexico in 1970. Dazzling smiles and mutual admiration. A great photo`s worth a thousand words.

After his playing career, Pelé was an ambassador for Sport and his country.

Cancer cost him his life, but his legacy stands immortal. There will NEVER be another like him. Daughter Kely said: “Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in Peace.”

Pelé himself once said: “Success is no accident. It`s hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you`re doing or learning to do.”

No one is indispensable, yet some people are irreplaceable.

Brazilians mourn the death of Pelé in Santos

https://www.vaticannews.va/en/world/news/2022-12/pele-dead-brazil-popes-football.html