Armenian PM offers condolences over the death of football legend Pele

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has offered condolences to the newly elected President of the Federal Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, over the death of football legend Pele.

The message reads:

“I was deeply saddened to learn about the death of the Pele – the King of Football.. The greatest magician of the leather ball created an entire era in the football world.

This is an irreversible loss for world football and Brazil. Please accept my deepest condolences to the friendly people of Brazil, Pele’s family and relatives.

I wish you patience and endurance.”

Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82, AP reports.

The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the last month with multiple ailments.

