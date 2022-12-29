Russia will continue to promote settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan – Peskov

Russia will continue to promote the settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Кремлин Спокесман Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

“The Russian Federation continues and intends to continue its mediating efforts, fulfilling, first of all, the agreements that were reached on a trilateral basis,” Peskov said.

He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the topic of the Lachin corridor on Tuesday on the sidelines of an informal CIS summit.

“The topic of the Lachin corridor was indeed discussed in great detail the day before yesterday in St. Petersburg between Putin and Pashinyan, conversations on this subject will continue,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

“We are really concerned about the tension that has now arisen around the Lachin corridor,” he stressed.

Peskov assured that “the Russian side will continue its work and its efforts both in contacts with Yerevan and in contacts with Baku.”

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu