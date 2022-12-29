Armenian government expects road map from Russia to unblock Lachin Corridor — PM

YEREVAN, December 29. /TASS/. The Armenian government expects a road map from Russia to unblock the Lachin Corridor, which, according to the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, is under the control of Russian peacekeepers, but is now blocked by Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

“The Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Russian Federation, which has made specific commitments to provide security to the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, should provide a clear explanation of the situation. How does the Russian Federation assess the situation, what is its plan and road map to restore the Lachin Corridor? These are questions that the Republic of Armenia and the people of Nagorno-Karabakh are waiting for the Russian Federation to answer. I remind you, Armenia is also a member of the UN Security Council,” he stated.

According to Pashinyan, “if the Russian Federation is unable to ensure stability and security in Nagorno-Karabakh for objective or subjective reasons, it should initiate discussions in the UN Security Council on giving Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh a UN Security Council mandate or sending additional multinational peacekeeping forces to Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“There is every reason to claim that Azerbaijan is once again preparing a military provocation, particularly in Nagorno-Karabakh,” he added.

