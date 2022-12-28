There are no legal grounds for renaming the UOC — the Head of the Legal Department commented on the latest decision of the Constitutional Court

Head of the Legal Department of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Archpriest Oleksandr Bachov commented on the decision of the Constitutional Court by which it recognised amendments to article 12 of the law ‘On Freedom of Conscience and Religious Organisations’, according to which religious organisations having their religious leading centres in the Russian Federation must specify it in their names, as constitutional. The Information and Education Department of the UOC informs about it with reference to law.church.ua.

‘The Constitutional Court of Ukraine recognised the law on the renaming as constitutional. At the same time, it should be noted that the Decision of the Constitutional Court does not oblige the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to change its name, it only concerns the compliance of the law on the renaming with the Constitution of Ukraine’, pointed out Archpriest Oleksandr Bachov.

The Head of the Legal Department called attention to the fact that ‘in the law itself, there is no mention of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.’

‘The statutory documents indicate that the UOC is registered in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, its founder is the Council of the UOC, its religious centre, as well as all the management bodies, is located in the city of Kyiv’, underlined the lawyer. ‘Hence, any attempts to apply this law to the UOC compulsorily would increase the number of incidents of the violation of the right to freedom of conscience and religion in Ukraine.’

Archpriest Oleksandr emphasised: ‘Thus, regardless of the decision of the Constitutional Court, it should be pointed out that presently there are no legal grounds for changing the names of religious organisations belonging to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.’

Ukrainian Orthodox Church