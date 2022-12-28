Official Statement of the Vatican’s Spokesman on Benedict XVI’s State of Health

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 28.12.2022).- Regarding the state of health of the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, we offer the official communication of the spokesman of the Holy See Press Office, issued this morning, Wednesday, December 28:

“In regard to the state of health of the Pope Emeritus, for whom Pope Francis asked for prayers at the end of this morning’s General Audience, I can confirm that in the last hours a worsening has been verified due to his advanced age. Up to the moment the situation is under control, followed constantly by the doctors.

At the end of the General Audience, Pope Francis went to the Mater Ecclesiae monastery to visit Benedict XVI. We join him in prayer for the Pope Emeritus.”

Translation into Spanish of the Italian original by ZENIT’s Editorial Director and, into English, by Virginia M. Forrester

Zenit