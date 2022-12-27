The Father Superior of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra called on the President of Ukraine to let the faithful continue praying in the cathedrals of the monastery

Father Superior of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Metropolitan Pavel of Vyshhorod and Chornobyl addressed President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi in relation to the fact that monks and cenobites of the monastery had been deprived of the right to celebrate divine services in the Refectory Cathedral and the Dormition Cathedral of the monastery from 1 January 2023. His video address was published by the press service of the Lavra on 26 December 2022, the Information and Education Department of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church reports.

‘Today we have been informed that the monastery of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the UOC no longer has the right to celebrate divine services in the churches of the upper territory – the Dormition Cathedral and the Refectory Church on the territory of the preserve. Throughout 30 years I have constantly been here, along with 220 persons of the brethren, who constantly pray for our state, for our army. And we not only pray – we are constantly in labour, we try to help everyone in need, everyone who asks us for prayerful intercession and for help in earthly life’, said Vladyka Pavel.

Cenobites of the Lavra in holy order may celebrate the last divine service on the eve of the New Year, on 31 December 2022. They were informed about it by the director of the preserve.

‘We have no right to enter the Refectory and Dormition Cathedrals as early as from the 1st of January. Nobody informed us in writing at least a month in advance, we have long-term rent agreements, we celebrated divine services every day before the war because churches need care, require somebody to take care of the paintings, to check the temperature – we did it’, points out Vladyka Pavel.

Metropolitan Pavel reminded that the brethren of the Lavra experienced something similar back in 1917: the seizure of churches, desecration of sanctuaries, arrest and murder of monks.

The Father Superior suggested comparing pictures of the monastery in 1988 to the present look of the premises of the lower Lavra transferred to the UOC.

‘We cannot allow the premises built by our ancestors – holy people – to be destroyed’, stated the hierarch.

‘We address you as the guarantor and ask you to give people the possibility to pray. <…> I hope that you will listen to my address, for it is a pain of my Church, my brethren, my monastery and the believing people’, added the Father Superior of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in his address to the President of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Orthodox Church